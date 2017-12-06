Image

Ini Daftar Lengkap Tarif Baru Tol Belawan-Medan-Tanjung Morawa

Trio Hamdani, Jurnalis · Rabu 06 Desember 2017, 14:10 WIB
JAKARTA - Lewat Keputusan Menteri PUPR No. 975/KPTS/M/2017 Tentang Penyesuaian Tarif Jalan, maka PT Jasa Marga Tbk (JSMR) akan melakukan penyesuaian tarif Tol Belawan-Medan-Tanjung Morawa. Kenaikan ini, dihitung berdasarkan inflasi yang terjadi di Indonesia.

Kenaikan berlaku pada 8 Desember 2017 sesuai dengan Keputusan Menteri Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat (PUPR) yang diatur dalam Undang-Undang No. 38 tahun 2004 Pasal 48 ayat 3 tentang Jalan Tol. Berdasarkan peraturan tersebut tarif tol setiap dua tahun dilakukan penyesuaian.

Adapun penyesuaian tarif yang dilakukan oleh badan usaha jalan tol berkode saham JSMR adalah sebagai berikut:

Belawan-Mabar:

Gol I: Rp4.000

Gol II: Rp6.500

Gol III: Rp8.000

Gol IV: Rp10.000

Gol V: Rp12.000


Belawan-Tanjung Mulia:

Gol I: Rp4.000

Gol II: Rp6.500

Gol III: Rp8.000

Gol IV: Rp10.000

Gol V: Rp12.000


Belawan-H. Anif/Cemara:

Gol I: Rp5.000

Gol II: Rp8.000

Gol III: Rp10.000

Gol IV: Rp12.000

Gol V: Rp14.500


Belawan-Bdr. Selamat:

Gol I: Rp5.500

Gol II: Rp8.000

Gol III: Rp10.500

Gol IV: Rp13.000

Gol V: Rp16.000


Belawan-Amplas:

Gol I: Rp6.500

Gol II: Rp12.000

Gol III: Rp13.000

Gol IV: Rp16.500

Gol V: Rp19.500


Belawan-Tjg. Morawa:

Gol I: Rp8.000

Gol II: Rp13.000

Gol III: Rp14.500

Gol IV: Rp18.000

Gol V: Rp21.500


Mabar Tanjung-Mulia:

Gol I: Rp2.500

Gol II: Rp2.500

Gol III: Rp4.000

Gol IV: Rp5.000

Gol V: Rp6.000


Mabar-H. Anif/Cemara:

Gol I: Rp 3.000

Gol II: Rp3.000

Gol III: Rp4.000

Gol IV: Rp5.000

Gol V: Rp6.000


Mabar-Bdr. Selamat:

Gol I: Rp4.000

Gol II: Rp6.500

Gol III: Rp8.000

Gol IV: Rp10.000

Gol V: Rp12.000


Mabar-Amplas:

Gol I: Rp4.000

Gol II: Rp6.500

Gol III: Rp8.000

Gol IV: Rp10.000

Gol V: 12.000


Mabar-Tjg. Morawa:

Gol I: Rp5.500

Gol II: Rp8.000

Gol III: Rp10.500

Gol IV: Rp13.000

Gol V: Rp16.000


Tanjung Mulia-H. Anif/Cemara:

Gol I: Rp1.000

Gol II: Rp1.500

Gol III: Rp2.000

Gol IV: Rp2.500

Gol V: Rp3.000


Tanjung Mulia-Bdr. Selamat:

Gol I: Rp2.500

Gol II: Rp4.000

Gol III: Rp5.500

Gol IV: Rp6.500

Gol V: Rp8.000


Tanjung Mulia-Amplas:

Gol I: Rp4.000

Gol II: Rp6.500

Gol III: Rp8.000

Gol IV: Rp10.000

Gol V: Rp12.000


Tanjung Mulia-Tjg. Morawa:

Gol I: Rp5.500

Gol II: Rp8.000

Gol III: Rp10.500

Gol IV: Rp13.000

Gol V: Rp16.000


Tanjung Mulia-Mabar:

Gol I: Rp2.500

Gol II: Rp2.500

Gol III: Rp4.000

Gol IV: Rp5.000

Gol V: Rp6.000


Tanjung Mulia-Belawan:

Gol I: Rp4.000

Gol II: Rp6 500

Gol III: Rp8.000

Gol IV: Rp10.000

Gol V: Rp12.000


H. Anif/Cemara-Bdr. Selamat:

Gol I: Rp1.500

Gol II: Rp2.500

Gol III: Rp3.000

Gol IV: Rp3.500

Gol V: Rp4.500


H. Anif/Cemara-Amplas:

Gol I: Rp3.500

Gol II: Rp5.500

Gol III: Rp6.500

Gol IV: Rp8.000

Gol V: Rp10.000


H. Anif/Cemara-Tjg. Morawa:

Gol I: Rp5.000

Gol II: Rp8.000

Gol III: Rp10.500

Gol IV: Rp13.000

Gol V: Rp15.500


H. Anif/Cemara-Tanjung Mulia:

Gol I: Rp1.000

Gol II: Rp1.500

Gol III: Rp2.000

Gol IV: Rp2.500

Gol V: Rp3.000


H. Anif/Cemara-Mabar:

Gol I: Rp3.000

Gol II: Rp3.000

Gol III: Rp4.000

Gol IV: Rp5.000

Gol V: Rp6.000


H. Anif/Cemara-Belawan:

Gol I: Rp5.000

Gol II: Rp8.000

Gol III: Rp10.000

Gol IV: Rp12.000

Gol V: Rp14.500.

