JAKARTA - Lewat Keputusan Menteri PUPR No. 975/KPTS/M/2017 Tentang Penyesuaian Tarif Jalan, maka PT Jasa Marga Tbk (JSMR) akan melakukan penyesuaian tarif Tol Belawan-Medan-Tanjung Morawa. Kenaikan ini, dihitung berdasarkan inflasi yang terjadi di Indonesia.
Kenaikan berlaku pada 8 Desember 2017 sesuai dengan Keputusan Menteri Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat (PUPR) yang diatur dalam Undang-Undang No. 38 tahun 2004 Pasal 48 ayat 3 tentang Jalan Tol. Berdasarkan peraturan tersebut tarif tol setiap dua tahun dilakukan penyesuaian.
Adapun penyesuaian tarif yang dilakukan oleh badan usaha jalan tol berkode saham JSMR adalah sebagai berikut:
Belawan-Mabar:
Gol I: Rp4.000
Gol II: Rp6.500
Gol III: Rp8.000
Gol IV: Rp10.000
Gol V: Rp12.000
Belawan-Tanjung Mulia:
Gol I: Rp4.000
Gol II: Rp6.500
Gol III: Rp8.000
Gol IV: Rp10.000
Gol V: Rp12.000
Belawan-H. Anif/Cemara:
Gol I: Rp5.000
Gol II: Rp8.000
Gol III: Rp10.000
Gol IV: Rp12.000
Gol V: Rp14.500
Belawan-Bdr. Selamat:
Gol I: Rp5.500
Gol II: Rp8.000
Gol III: Rp10.500
Gol IV: Rp13.000
Gol V: Rp16.000
Belawan-Amplas:
Gol I: Rp6.500
Gol II: Rp12.000
Gol III: Rp13.000
Gol IV: Rp16.500
Gol V: Rp19.500
Belawan-Tjg. Morawa:
Gol I: Rp8.000
Gol II: Rp13.000
Gol III: Rp14.500
Gol IV: Rp18.000
Gol V: Rp21.500
Mabar Tanjung-Mulia:
Gol I: Rp2.500
Gol II: Rp2.500
Gol III: Rp4.000
Gol IV: Rp5.000
Gol V: Rp6.000
Mabar-H. Anif/Cemara:
Gol I: Rp 3.000
Gol II: Rp3.000
Gol III: Rp4.000
Gol IV: Rp5.000
Gol V: Rp6.000
Mabar-Bdr. Selamat:
Gol I: Rp4.000
Gol II: Rp6.500
Gol III: Rp8.000
Gol IV: Rp10.000
Gol V: Rp12.000
Mabar-Amplas:
Gol I: Rp4.000
Gol II: Rp6.500
Gol III: Rp8.000
Gol IV: Rp10.000
Gol V: 12.000
Mabar-Tjg. Morawa:
Gol I: Rp5.500
Gol II: Rp8.000
Gol III: Rp10.500
Gol IV: Rp13.000
Gol V: Rp16.000
Tanjung Mulia-H. Anif/Cemara:
Gol I: Rp1.000
Gol II: Rp1.500
Gol III: Rp2.000
Gol IV: Rp2.500
Gol V: Rp3.000
Tanjung Mulia-Bdr. Selamat:
Gol I: Rp2.500
Gol II: Rp4.000
Gol III: Rp5.500
Gol IV: Rp6.500
Gol V: Rp8.000
Tanjung Mulia-Amplas:
Gol I: Rp4.000
Gol II: Rp6.500
Gol III: Rp8.000
Gol IV: Rp10.000
Gol V: Rp12.000
Tanjung Mulia-Tjg. Morawa:
Gol I: Rp5.500
Gol II: Rp8.000
Gol III: Rp10.500
Gol IV: Rp13.000
Gol V: Rp16.000
Tanjung Mulia-Mabar:
Gol I: Rp2.500
Gol II: Rp2.500
Gol III: Rp4.000
Gol IV: Rp5.000
Gol V: Rp6.000
Tanjung Mulia-Belawan:
Gol I: Rp4.000
Gol II: Rp6 500
Gol III: Rp8.000
Gol IV: Rp10.000
Gol V: Rp12.000
H. Anif/Cemara-Bdr. Selamat:
Gol I: Rp1.500
Gol II: Rp2.500
Gol III: Rp3.000
Gol IV: Rp3.500
Gol V: Rp4.500
H. Anif/Cemara-Amplas:
Gol I: Rp3.500
Gol II: Rp5.500
Gol III: Rp6.500
Gol IV: Rp8.000
Gol V: Rp10.000
H. Anif/Cemara-Tjg. Morawa:
Gol I: Rp5.000
Gol II: Rp8.000
Gol III: Rp10.500
Gol IV: Rp13.000
Gol V: Rp15.500
H. Anif/Cemara-Tanjung Mulia:
Gol I: Rp1.000
Gol II: Rp1.500
Gol III: Rp2.000
Gol IV: Rp2.500
Gol V: Rp3.000
H. Anif/Cemara-Mabar:
Gol I: Rp3.000
Gol II: Rp3.000
Gol III: Rp4.000
Gol IV: Rp5.000
Gol V: Rp6.000
H. Anif/Cemara-Belawan:
Gol I: Rp5.000
Gol II: Rp8.000
Gol III: Rp10.000
Gol IV: Rp12.000
Gol V: Rp14.500.
