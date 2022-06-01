Share

Harga BBM Shell Naik Lagi, Jadi Rp17.500/Liter

Tim Okezone, Jurnalis · Rabu 01 Juni 2022 13:04 WIB
Harga BBM Shell naik. (Foto: Shutterstock)
JAKARTA - Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) Shell terpantau mengalami kenaikan hari ini, Rabu (1/6/2022).

Dikutip dari laman resmi shell.co.id, untuk harga Shell Super menjadi Rp17.500 dari Rp16.630.

Sedangkan pada Shell V-Power menjadi Rp18.500 dari Rp17.440.

Adapun untuk Shell V-Power Diesel juga ikut naik menjadi Rp.19.460 dari Rp18.680.

Lalu, untuk Shell Diesel Extra menjadi Rp19.040 dan Shell-power Nitro+ Rp19.420.

Kenaikan harga tersebut juga telah berlaku di berbagai wilayah Indonesia, seperti berikut:

JAKARTA

Shell Super Rp17.500

Shell V-Power Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460

Shell Diesel Extra N/A

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420

Banten

Shell Super Rp17.500

Shell V-Power Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460

Shell Diesel Extra N/A

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420

Jawa Barat

Shell Super Rp17.500

Shell V-Power Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460

Shell Diesel Extra N/A

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420

Jawa Timur

Shell Super Rp17.500

Shell V-Power Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel N/A

Shell Diesel Extra Rp19.040

Shell V-power Nitro+ N/A

Sumatera Utara

Shell Super Rp17.500

Shell V-Power Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel N/A

Shell Diesel Extra Rp19.250

Shell V-power Nitro+ N/A

Kemudian, ini rincian untuk harga terbaru BBM Pertamina hari ini:

- Pertalite: Rp7.650 per liter

- Pertamax: Rp12.500 per liter

- Pertamax Turbo: Rp14.500 per liter

- Dexlite: Rp12.950 per liter

- Pertamina Dex: Rp13.700 per liter.

