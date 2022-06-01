Share

Harga Terbaru BBM Shell, Mahal Mana Dibanding Pertamina?

Feby Novalius, Jurnalis · Kamis 02 Juni 2022 05:25 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 06 01 320 2603821 harga-terbaru-bbm-shell-mahal-mana-dibanding-pertamina-YnstufInGo.jpg Harga BBM Shell Naik. (Foto: Okezone.com)
JAKARTA - Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak Shell kembali alami perubahan. Harga BBM Shell paling murah dibanderol Rp17.500 per liter.

Untuk harga Shell V-Power naik dari Rp17.440 menjadi Rp18.500. Sedangkan Shell V-Power Diesel juga ikut naik menjadi Rp.19.460 dari Rp18.680.

Lalu, untuk Shell Diesel Extra menjadi Rp19.040 dan Shell-power Nitro+ Rp19.420.

Berikut harga BBM Shell di berbagai wilayah Indonesia:

Jakarta

Shell Super Rp17.500

Shell V-Power Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460

Shell Diesel Extra N/A

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420

Banten

Shell Super Rp17.500

Shell V-Power Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460

Shell Diesel Extra N/A

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420

Jawa Barat

Shell Super Rp17.500

Shell V-Power Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460

Shell Diesel Extra N/A

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420

Sementara itu, pada awal Mei lalu, Shell juga menyesuaikan Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM). Harga BBM Shell pun alami kenaikan dibandingkan harga sebelumnya.

Untuk di wilayah Jakarta:

Shell Super Rp16.630.

Shell V-Power Rp17.280

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.680

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp17.440

Untuk di wilayah Banten:

Shell Super Rp16.630.

Shell V-Power Rp17.280

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.680

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp17.440

Baca Selengkapnya: Harga BBM Shell Naik Lagi, Jadi Rp17.500/Liter

