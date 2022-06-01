JAKARTA - Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak Shell kembali alami perubahan. Harga BBM Shell paling murah dibanderol Rp17.500 per liter.
Untuk harga Shell V-Power naik dari Rp17.440 menjadi Rp18.500. Sedangkan Shell V-Power Diesel juga ikut naik menjadi Rp.19.460 dari Rp18.680.
Lalu, untuk Shell Diesel Extra menjadi Rp19.040 dan Shell-power Nitro+ Rp19.420.
Berikut harga BBM Shell di berbagai wilayah Indonesia:
Jakarta
Shell Super Rp17.500
Shell V-Power Rp18.500
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460
Shell Diesel Extra N/A
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420
Banten
Shell Super Rp17.500
Shell V-Power Rp18.500
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460
Shell Diesel Extra N/A
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420
Jawa Barat
Shell Super Rp17.500
Shell V-Power Rp18.500
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460
Shell Diesel Extra N/A
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420
Sementara itu, pada awal Mei lalu, Shell juga menyesuaikan Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM). Harga BBM Shell pun alami kenaikan dibandingkan harga sebelumnya.
Untuk di wilayah Jakarta:
Shell Super Rp16.630.
Shell V-Power Rp17.280