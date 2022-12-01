JAKARTA - Daftar harga BBM Shell terbaru yang berlaku mulai Kamis (1/12/2022) di sejumlah daerah di Indonesia.
Dikutip dari situs resmi Shell.co.id, harga BBM Shell belum ada kenaikan atau penurunan.
Di mana untuk Shell Super Power berada di angka Rp13.550 per liter. Serta Shell V-Power Rp14.210 per liter.
Untuk Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.840 per liter dan Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp14.560 per liter.
Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM Shell di sejumlah daerah di Indonesia hari ini:
Jakarta
Harga Shell Super Rp13.550
Harga Shell V-Power Rp14.210
Harga Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.840
Harga Shell Diesel Extra N/A
Harga Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp14.560.