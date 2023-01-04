JAKARTA - Harga BBM Shell turun mulai hari ini Rabu (4/1/2023). Penurunan harga BBM Shell mengikuti badan usaha lainnya yang telah menurunkan harga BBM miliknya pada awal Januari 2023.
Harga BBM Shell super turun Rp1.105 menjadi Rp13.030 per liter dari harga sebelumnya Rp14.180 per liter.
Tak hanya Shell super, harga Shell V-Power juga turun menjadi Rp13.810 per liter dari harga sebelumnya Rp15.100 per liter.
Berikut ini daftar harga BBM terbaru di seluruh SPBU Indonesia, dari Pertamina hingga Shell yang berlaku Januari 2023.
BBM Pertamina (per Januari 2023)
- Harga Solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter
- Harga Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter
- Harga Pertamax Rp12.800 per liter
- Harga Pertamax Turbo Rp14.050 per liter
- Harga Dexlite Rp16.150 per liter
- Harga Pertamax Dex Rp16.750 per liter
BBM Shell (per Januari 2022)
- Harga Shell Super Rp13.030 per liter
- Harga Shell V-Power Rp13.810 per liter
- Shell V-Power Diesel Rp16.890 per liter
- Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp14.180 per liter
