Share

Harga BBM Shell Turun Mulai Hari Ini, Berikut Daftar Terbarunya

Clara Amelia, Okezone · Rabu 04 Januari 2023 05:49 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 01 04 320 2739743 harga-bbm-shell-turun-mulai-hari-ini-berikut-daftar-terbarunya-18a5d8Nbb0.jpg Harga BBM Shell Turun (Foto: Okezone)
A A A

JAKARTA - Harga BBM Shell turun mulai hari ini Rabu (4/1/2023). Penurunan harga BBM Shell mengikuti badan usaha lainnya yang telah menurunkan harga BBM miliknya pada awal Januari 2023.

Harga BBM Shell super turun Rp1.105 menjadi Rp13.030 per liter dari harga sebelumnya Rp14.180 per liter.

Tak hanya Shell super, harga Shell V-Power juga turun menjadi Rp13.810 per liter dari harga sebelumnya Rp15.100 per liter.

Berikut ini daftar harga BBM terbaru di seluruh SPBU Indonesia, dari Pertamina hingga Shell yang berlaku Januari 2023.

BBM Pertamina (per Januari 2023)

- Harga Solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter

- Harga Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter

- Harga Pertamax Rp12.800 per liter

- Harga Pertamax Turbo Rp14.050 per liter

- Harga Dexlite Rp16.150 per liter

- Harga Pertamax Dex Rp16.750 per liter

BBM Shell (per Januari 2022)

- Harga Shell Super Rp13.030 per liter

- Harga Shell V-Power Rp13.810 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel Rp16.890 per liter

- Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp14.180 per liter

Baca Juga: Kids Life's Adventure Park Suguhkan Edukasi Literasi Digital Lewat Keseruan Tanpa Batas

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

BBM Vivo (per Januari 2023)

- Harga BBM Revvo 90 Rp11.800 per liter

- Harga BBM Revvo 92 Rp12.800 per liter

- Harga BBM Revvo 95 Rp13.600 per liter

BBM BP AKR (per Januari 2023)

- Harga BBM BP 90 Rp12.940 per liter

- Harga BBM BP 92 Rp13.030 per liter

- Harga BBM BP 95 Rp13.500 per liter

- Harga BBM BP Ultimate Rp13.810 per liter

- Harga BBM BP Diesel Rp16.310 per liter

1
2

Berita Terkait

BBM

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Harga Emas Berjangka Naik Tajam Imbas Kekhawatiran Resesi Ekonomi

Harga Emas Berjangka Naik Tajam Imbas Kekhawatiran Resesi Ekonomi

Indeks Dolar AS Menguat Jelang Pertemuan The Fed

Indeks Dolar AS Menguat Jelang Pertemuan The Fed

Bantah Gaji Rp5 Juta Kena Pajak 5%, Begini Hitungan Sri Mulyani

Bantah Gaji Rp5 Juta Kena Pajak 5%, Begini Hitungan Sri Mulyani

Daftar Terbaru Harga BBM di Seluruh SPBU Indonesia, Ada yang Turun!

Daftar Terbaru Harga BBM di Seluruh SPBU Indonesia, Ada yang Turun!

5 Daerah di Jawa Timur yang Penduduknya Hedon Banget

5 Daerah di Jawa Timur yang Penduduknya Hedon Banget

Diatur Perppu Ciptaker, Pengembang Bisa Lanjutkan Pembangunan Tanpa Adanya Kajian Lingkungan

Diatur Perppu Ciptaker, Pengembang Bisa Lanjutkan Pembangunan Tanpa Adanya Kajian Lingkungan

Siapa Pemilik Toko Kue Holland Bakery? Ternyata Bukan Punya Orang Belanda

Siapa Pemilik Toko Kue Holland Bakery? Ternyata Bukan Punya Orang Belanda

Ini Skema Pesangon hingga Uang Penggantian Hak di Perppu Ciptaker

Ini Skema Pesangon hingga Uang Penggantian Hak di Perppu Ciptaker

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini