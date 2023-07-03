Update Harga BBM BP AKR, Pertamina, Shell hingga Vivo per 3 Juli 2023

JAKARTA - Pertamina, Shell, Vivo hingga BP AKR telah menaikan harga BBM pada awal bulan ini.
Pertamina menaikan harga BBM Pertamax Turbo, Dexlite dan Pertamina Dex. Penyesuaian harga BBM juga dilakukan SPBU swasta seperti Shell, Vivo hingga BP-AKR.
Kenaikan harga BBM Shell berkisar Rp290 per liter hingga Rp450 per liter.
Selanjutnya, kenaikan harga BBM Vivo berkisar Rp 300-Rp 380 per liter, sedangkan kenaikan BBM BP-AKR berkisar Rp 290-Rp 510 per liter.
Dengan kenaikan tersebut, berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hinga BP-AKR yang berlaku mulai hari ini, Senin (3/7/2023):
SPBU Pertamina
Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter
Bio Solar: Rp6.800 per liter
Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.400-Rp13.100 per liter
Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.000-Rp14.700 per liter
Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.150-Rp13.650 per liter
Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.550-Rp 14.050 per liter
SPBU Shell
Shell Super (RON 92) Rp12.920 per liter
Shell V-Power (RON 95) Rp13.780 per liter
Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51) Rp13.590 per liter
Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) Rp14.120 per liter
Shell Diesel Extra (CN 53): Rp13.160 per liter
SPBU Vivo
Revvo 90 : Rp11.200 per liter
Revvo 92 : Rp12.700 per liter
Revvo 95 : Rp13.580 per liter