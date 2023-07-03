Advertisement
HOME FINANCE HOT ISSUE

Update Harga BBM BP AKR, Pertamina, Shell hingga Vivo per 3 Juli 2023

Atikah Umiyani , Jurnalis-Senin, 03 Juli 2023 |08:49 WIB
Update Harga BBM BP AKR, Pertamina, Shell hingga Vivo per 3 Juli 2023
Update Harga BBM Pertamina Naik. (Foto: Okezone.com/Pertamina)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Pertamina, Shell, Vivo hingga BP AKR telah menaikan harga BBM pada awal bulan ini.

Pertamina menaikan harga BBM Pertamax Turbo, Dexlite dan Pertamina Dex. Penyesuaian harga BBM juga dilakukan SPBU swasta seperti Shell, Vivo hingga BP-AKR.

Kenaikan harga BBM Shell berkisar Rp290 per liter hingga Rp450 per liter.

Selanjutnya, kenaikan harga BBM Vivo berkisar Rp 300-Rp 380 per liter, sedangkan kenaikan BBM BP-AKR berkisar Rp 290-Rp 510 per liter.

Dengan kenaikan tersebut, berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hinga BP-AKR yang berlaku mulai hari ini, Senin (3/7/2023):

SPBU Pertamina

Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

Bio Solar: Rp6.800 per liter

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.400-Rp13.100 per liter

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.000-Rp14.700 per liter

Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.150-Rp13.650 per liter

Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.550-Rp 14.050 per liter

SPBU Shell

Shell Super (RON 92) Rp12.920 per liter

Shell V-Power (RON 95) Rp13.780 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51) Rp13.590 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) Rp14.120 per liter

Shell Diesel Extra (CN 53): Rp13.160 per liter

SPBU Vivo

Revvo 90 : Rp11.200 per liter

Revvo 92 : Rp12.700 per liter

Revvo 95 : Rp13.580 per liter

Halaman:
1 2
Follow WhatsApp Channel Okezone untuk update berita terbaru setiap hari
