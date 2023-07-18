Segini Kenaikan Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hingga Vivo, Berikut Daftarnya

JAKARTA - Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hingga BP AKR telah disusaikan pada awal bulan ini. Mayoritas mengalami kenaikan harga.

Misalnya ketiga jenis BBM Pertamina, Pertamax Turbo, Dexlite dan Pertamina Dex mengalami kenaikan harga. Sedangkan harga Pertamax, Pertalite dan Biosolar tetap.

Sebagai contoh harga Pertamax Turbo di Jakarta naik dari sebelumnya Rp13.600 per liter menjadi Rp14.000 per liter. Dexlite naik dari Rp12.650 per liter menjadi Rp13.150 per liter, dan Pertamina Dex dari harga awal Rp13.250 per liter naik menjadi Rp13.550 per liter.

Penyesuaian harga BBM juga dilakukan SPBU swasta seperti Shell, Vivo hingga BP-AKR. Kenaikan harga BBM Shell berkisar Rp290 per liter hingga Rp450 per liter.

Selanjutnya kenaikan harga BBM Vivo berkisar Rp300-Rp380 per liter, sedangkan kenaikan BBM BP-AKR berkisar Rp290-Rp510 per liter.

Dengan berbagai perubahan tersebut, maka berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hinga BP-AKR yang berlaku mulai hari ini, Selasa (18/7/2023):

SPBU Pertamina

Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

Bio Solar: Rp6.800 per liter

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.400-Rp13.100 per liter

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.000-Rp14.700 per liter

Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.150-Rp13.650 per liter

Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.550-Rp14.050 per liter

SPBU Shell

Shell Super (RON 92) Rp12.920 per liter

Shell V-Power (RON 95) Rp 13.780 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51) Rp13.590 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) Rp14.120 per liter

Shell Diesel Extra (CN 53): Rp13.160 per liter