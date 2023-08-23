Advertisement
HOME FINANCE HOT ISSUE

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hingga Vivo Naik Hari Ini, Berikut Daftarnya

Atikah Umiyani , Jurnalis-Rabu, 23 Agustus 2023 |08:23 WIB
Daftar Harga BBM Hari Ini. (Foto: Okezone.com)
JAKARTA - Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR hingga Vivo menarik untuk diketahui hari ini. Pasalnya para penyedia BBM ini telah melakukan kenaikan harga di bulan ini.

Seperti Pertamina, BBM Pertamax Turbo, Dexlite dan Pertamina Dex mengalami kenaikan harga. Sementara itu harga Pertamax, Pertalite dan Biosolar tetap.

Penyesuaian harga BBM juga dilakukan seperti Shell hingga BP AKR. Kemudian, Vivo juga ikut menaikkan harga BBM nya.

Nah, dengan berbagai perubahan tersebut, maka berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hinga BP-AKR yang berlaku mulai hari ini, Rabu (23/8/2023):

Daftar lengkap Harga BBM di semua SPBU:

SPBU Pertamina

Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

Bio Solar: Rp6.800 per liter

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.400-Rp13.100 per liter

Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.500 per liter

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.400-Rp15.100 per liter (Naik Harga)

Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.950-Rp 14.550 per liter (Naik Harga)

Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp14.350-Rp14.950 per liter (Naik Harga)

SPBU Shell

Shell Super (RON 92) Rp12.920 per liter

Shell V-Power (RON 95) Rp14.190 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51) Rp14.410 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) Rp14.540 per liter

Shell Diesel Extra (CN 53): Rp14.270 per liter

Halaman:
1 2
