Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hingga Vivo Naik Hari Ini, Berikut Daftarnya

JAKARTA - Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR hingga Vivo menarik untuk diketahui hari ini. Pasalnya para penyedia BBM ini telah melakukan kenaikan harga di bulan ini.
Seperti Pertamina, BBM Pertamax Turbo, Dexlite dan Pertamina Dex mengalami kenaikan harga. Sementara itu harga Pertamax, Pertalite dan Biosolar tetap.
Penyesuaian harga BBM juga dilakukan seperti Shell hingga BP AKR. Kemudian, Vivo juga ikut menaikkan harga BBM nya.
Nah, dengan berbagai perubahan tersebut, maka berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hinga BP-AKR yang berlaku mulai hari ini, Rabu (23/8/2023):
Daftar lengkap Harga BBM di semua SPBU:
SPBU Pertamina
Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter
Bio Solar: Rp6.800 per liter
Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.400-Rp13.100 per liter
Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.500 per liter
Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.400-Rp15.100 per liter (Naik Harga)
Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.950-Rp 14.550 per liter (Naik Harga)
Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp14.350-Rp14.950 per liter (Naik Harga)
SPBU Shell
Shell Super (RON 92) Rp12.920 per liter
Shell V-Power (RON 95) Rp14.190 per liter
Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51) Rp14.410 per liter
Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) Rp14.540 per liter
Shell Diesel Extra (CN 53): Rp14.270 per liter