Daftar Harga BBM Shell 1 Desember 2022, Lebih Murah dari Pertamax Turbo Cs

Zuhirna Wulan Dilla, Okezone · Kamis 01 Desember 2022 08:09 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 12 01 320 2718285 daftar-harga-bbm-shell-1-desember-2022-lebih-murah-dari-pertamax-turbo-cs-876EvpbqeY.JPG Harga BBM Shell hari ini. (Foto: Shell)
JAKARTA - Daftar harga BBM Shell terbaru yang berlaku mulai Kamis (1/12/2022) di sejumlah daerah di Indonesia.

Dikutip dari situs resmi Shell.co.id, harga BBM Shell belum ada kenaikan atau penurunan.

Di mana untuk Shell Super Power berada di angka Rp13.550 per liter. Serta Shell V-Power Rp14.210 per liter.

Untuk Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.840 per liter dan Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp14.560 per liter.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM Shell di sejumlah daerah di Indonesia hari ini:

Jakarta

Harga Shell Super Rp13.550

Harga Shell V-Power Rp14.210

Harga Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.840

Harga Shell Diesel Extra N/A

Harga Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp14.560.

 

Banten

 

Harga Shell Super Rp13.550

Harga Shell V-Power Rp14.210

Harga Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.840

Harga Shell Diesel Extra N/A

Harga Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp14.560.

Jawa Barat

Harga Shell Super Rp13.550

Harga Shell V-Power Rp14.210

Harga Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.840

Harga Shell Diesel Extra N/A

Harga Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp14.560.

Jawa Timur

Harga Shell Super Rp13.550

Harga Shell V-Power Rp14.210

Harga Shell V-Power Diesel N/A

Harga Shell Diesel Extra Rp18.380

Harga Shell V-power Nitro+ N/A.

Sumatera Utara

Harga Shell Super Rp13.840

Harga Shell V-Power Rp14.520

Harga Shell V-Power Diesel N/A

Harga Shell Diesel Extra Rp18.780

Harga Shell V-power Nitro+ N/A.

