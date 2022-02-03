JAKARTA - Daftar terbaru harga BBM di Indonesia akan diulas dalam artikel ini. Melonjaknya harga minyak dunia membuat perusahaan penjual BBM menaikkan harga produknya.

Seperti BBM Shell. Harga BBM Shell naik hampir Rp1.000 per liter mulai 1 Februari 2022.

Mengutip laman shell.co.id, Kamis (3/2/2022), harga Shell Super (RON 92) naik Rp950 per liter menjadi Rp12.990 per liter dari Rp 12.040 per liter pada Januari 2022.

Lalu, untuk harga Shell V-Power (RON 95) naik Rp990 per liter menjadi Rp13.550 per liter, dari posisi Januari 2022 sebesar Rp12.560 per liter.

Kemudian, V-Power Diesel harganya naik dari 11.990 per liter jadi Rp 13.270 per liter.

Sementara, Shell V-Power Nitro+ harganya naik Rp960, dari posisi Januari 2022 sebesar Rp12.790 menjadi Rp 13.750 per liter.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM Shell di DKI Jakarta, Banten, Jawa Barat, dan Jawa Timur per 1 Februari 2022:

- Shell Super (RON 92): Rp12.990 per liter.

- Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp13.550 per liter.

- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp13.270 per liter.

- Shell Diesel Extra: Rp12.500 per liter di Jawa Timur.

- Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp13.750 per liter.

Harga BBM Shell di Sumatera Utara:

- Shell Super Rp11.500 per liter.

- Shell V-Power Rp12.300 per liter.

- Shell Diesel Extra Rp12.500 per liter.

Lalu bagaimana dengan harga BBM Pertamina?

Hingga saat ini, harga BBM Pertamina masih tetap sama alias tidak ada kenaikan. Seperti harga Pertalite hingga Pertamax. Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina yang dijual di Jakarta. Pertalite Rp7.650 per liter Pertamax Rp9.000 per liter Pertamax Turbo Rp12.000 per liter Dexlite Rp9.500 per liter Pertamina Dex Rp11.150 per liter Sementara, harga BBM yang dijual di SPBU BP seperti BBM jeni BP 90 dijual Rp11.850 per liter, BP 92 dijual Rp11.990 per liter dan BP 95 seharga Rp12.560 per liter. Untuk harga BBM di SPBU Vivo yakni Revvo 89 dengan harga Rp9.150 per liter, Revvo 92 Rp11.900 dan Revvo 95 Rp12.500.