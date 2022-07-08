Share

Harga BBM Shell Naik Lagi Jadi Rp18.990/Liter

Zuhirna Wulan Dilla, Jurnalis · Jum'at 08 Juli 2022 11:05 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 07 08 320 2625881 harga-bbm-shell-naik-lagi-jadi-rp18-990-liter-Ogp0jjYHYb.JPG BBM Shell naik hari ini. (Foto: Reuters)
JAKARTA - Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) Shell pada hari ini, Jumat (8/7/2022) mengalami kenaikan.

Dikutip dari laman resmi Shell.co.id, untuk Shell Super Rp18.990 dari Rp18.500.

Adapun, Shell V Power menjadi Rp20,500 dari Rp19.990.

Sementara, Shell V-Power Diesel tetap diharga Rp21.870, Shell Diesel Extra Rp19.250 dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp21.280.

Terlihat dari rincian di atas bahwa hanya dua jenis BBM Shell yang mengalami kenaikan.

Bahkan, kenaikan ini juga tak terjadi serentak di seluruh Indonesia.

Beriku ini rincian lengkap harga BBM Shell di setiap wilayah:

JAKARTA

Shell Super: Rp18.990

Shell V-Power: Rp20.500

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp21.870

Shell Diesel Extra N/A: N/A

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp21.280

BANTEN

Shell Super: Rp18.990

Shell V-Power: Rp20.500

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp21.870

Shell Diesel Extra N/A: N/A

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp21.280

JAWA BARAT

Shell Super: Rp18.990

Shell V-Power: Rp20.500

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp21.870

Shell Diesel Extra N/A: N/A

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp21.280

JAWA TIMUR

Shell Super: Rp17.500

Shell V-Power: Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel: N/A

Shell Diesel Extra: Rp19.250

Shell V-power Nitro+: N/A

SUMATERA UTARA

Shell Super: Rp17.500

Shell V-Power: Rp18.500

Shell V-Power Diesel: N/A

Shell Diesel Extra: Rp19.250

Shell V-power Nitro+: N/A

