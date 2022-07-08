JAKARTA - Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) Shell pada hari ini, Jumat (8/7/2022) mengalami kenaikan.
Dikutip dari laman resmi Shell.co.id, untuk Shell Super Rp18.990 dari Rp18.500.
Adapun, Shell V Power menjadi Rp20,500 dari Rp19.990.
Sementara, Shell V-Power Diesel tetap diharga Rp21.870, Shell Diesel Extra Rp19.250 dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp21.280.
Terlihat dari rincian di atas bahwa hanya dua jenis BBM Shell yang mengalami kenaikan.
Bahkan, kenaikan ini juga tak terjadi serentak di seluruh Indonesia.
Beriku ini rincian lengkap harga BBM Shell di setiap wilayah:
JAKARTA
Shell Super: Rp18.990
Shell V-Power: Rp20.500
Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp21.870
Shell Diesel Extra N/A: N/A
Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp21.280
BANTEN
Shell Super: Rp18.990
Shell V-Power: Rp20.500
Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp21.870
Shell Diesel Extra N/A: N/A
Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp21.280