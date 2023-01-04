Share

Harga BBM Shell Turun Mulai Hari Ini, Berikut Daftar Terbarunya

Clara Amelia, Okezone · Rabu 04 Januari 2023 05:49 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2023 01 04 320 2739743 harga-bbm-shell-turun-mulai-hari-ini-berikut-daftar-terbarunya-18a5d8Nbb0.jpg Harga BBM Shell Turun (Foto: Okezone)
A A A

JAKARTA - Harga BBM Shell turun mulai hari ini Rabu (4/1/2023). Penurunan harga BBM Shell mengikuti badan usaha lainnya yang telah menurunkan harga BBM miliknya pada awal Januari 2023.

Harga BBM Shell super turun Rp1.105 menjadi Rp13.030 per liter dari harga sebelumnya Rp14.180 per liter.

Tak hanya Shell super, harga Shell V-Power juga turun menjadi Rp13.810 per liter dari harga sebelumnya Rp15.100 per liter.

Berikut ini daftar harga BBM terbaru di seluruh SPBU Indonesia, dari Pertamina hingga Shell yang berlaku Januari 2023.

BBM Pertamina (per Januari 2023)

- Harga Solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter

- Harga Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter

- Harga Pertamax Rp12.800 per liter

- Harga Pertamax Turbo Rp14.050 per liter

- Harga Dexlite Rp16.150 per liter

- Harga Pertamax Dex Rp16.750 per liter

BBM Shell (per Januari 2022)

- Harga Shell Super Rp13.030 per liter

- Harga Shell V-Power Rp13.810 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel Rp16.890 per liter

- Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp14.180 per liter

Baca Juga: Kids Life's Adventure Park Suguhkan Edukasi Literasi Digital Lewat Keseruan Tanpa Batas

Follow Berita Okezone di Google News

BBM Vivo (per Januari 2023)

- Harga BBM Revvo 90 Rp11.800 per liter

- Harga BBM Revvo 92 Rp12.800 per liter

- Harga BBM Revvo 95 Rp13.600 per liter

BBM BP AKR (per Januari 2023)

- Harga BBM BP 90 Rp12.940 per liter

- Harga BBM BP 92 Rp13.030 per liter

- Harga BBM BP 95 Rp13.500 per liter

- Harga BBM BP Ultimate Rp13.810 per liter

- Harga BBM BP Diesel Rp16.310 per liter

1
2

Berita Terkait

BBM

Bagikan Artikel Ini

Berita Lainnya

Siapa Pemilik Glints? Begini Sosok di Balik Platform Lowongan Kerja yang PHK Karyawan

Siapa Pemilik Glints? Begini Sosok di Balik Platform Lowongan Kerja yang PHK Karyawan

Bakal Merger dengan Angkasa Pura II, Begini Respon AP I

Bakal Merger dengan Angkasa Pura II, Begini Respon AP I

Kalbe Farma Investasi Rp155 Miliar ke Industri Farmasi Korea Selatan

Kalbe Farma Investasi Rp155 Miliar ke Industri Farmasi Korea Selatan

Perppu Cipta Kerja Antisipasi Kondisi Global hingga Resesi Ekonomi

Perppu Cipta Kerja Antisipasi Kondisi Global hingga Resesi Ekonomi

Pernah Mangkrak Bertahun-tahun, Smelter Feronikel Halmahera Sedikit Lagi Beres

Pernah Mangkrak Bertahun-tahun, Smelter Feronikel Halmahera Sedikit Lagi Beres

Ini 5 Daerah Termiskin di Riau

Ini 5 Daerah Termiskin di Riau

Perppu Cipta Kerja Jaga Stabilitas Ekonomi, Wapres: Supaya Investor Tidak Bingung

Perppu Cipta Kerja Jaga Stabilitas Ekonomi, Wapres: Supaya Investor Tidak Bingung

Jokowi Sebut Erick Thohir sebagai Menteri Andalan

Jokowi Sebut Erick Thohir sebagai Menteri Andalan

Cari Berita Lain Di Sini