JAKARTA - Shell kembali menyesuaikan Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) per 1 Mei 2022. Harga BBM Shell pun alami kenaikan dibandingkan harga sebelumnya.
Untuk di wilayah Jakarta:
Shell Super Rp16.630.
Shell V-Power Rp17.280
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.680
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp17.440
Baca Juga: Harga BBM Shell Turun Lagi, Cek Perbandingan dengan Pertalite-Pertamax! Lebih Murah Mana?
Untuk di wilayah Banten:
Shell Super Rp16.630.
Shell V-Power Rp17.280
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.680
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp17.440
Untuk di wilayah Jawa Barat:
Shell Super Rp16.630.
Shell V-Power Rp17.280
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.680
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp17.440
Baca Juga: Harga BBM Shell Turun! Berlaku Mulai Hari Ini 22 April 2022
Untuk di wilayah Jawa Timur:
Shell Super Rp16.630.
Shell V-Power Rp17.280
Shell Diesel Extra Rp18.150