Lebaran, Harga BBM Shell Naik Lagi Jadi Rp16.630 per Liter

Feby Novalius, Jurnalis · Senin 02 Mei 2022 08:02 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2022 05 02 320 2588335 lebaran-harga-bbm-shell-naik-lagi-jadi-rp16-630-per-liter-tSqgAa8xB5.jpg Harga BBM Shell per 1 Mei 2022. (Foto: Okezone.com)
JAKARTA - Shell kembali menyesuaikan Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) per 1 Mei 2022. Harga BBM Shell pun alami kenaikan dibandingkan harga sebelumnya.

Untuk di wilayah Jakarta:

Shell Super Rp16.630.

Shell V-Power Rp17.280

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.680

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp17.440

Baca Juga: Harga BBM Shell Turun Lagi, Cek Perbandingan dengan Pertalite-Pertamax! Lebih Murah Mana?

Untuk di wilayah Banten:

Shell Super Rp16.630.

Shell V-Power Rp17.280

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.680

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp17.440

Untuk di wilayah Jawa Barat:

Shell Super Rp16.630.

Shell V-Power Rp17.280

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.680

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp17.440

Baca Juga: Harga BBM Shell Turun! Berlaku Mulai Hari Ini 22 April 2022

Untuk di wilayah Jawa Timur:

Shell Super Rp16.630.

Shell V-Power Rp17.280

Shell Diesel Extra Rp18.150

Untuk di wilayah Sumatera Utara:

Shell Super Rp16.630.

Shell V-Power Rp17.280

Shell Diesel Extra Rp18.150

Sebelumnya, Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) di SPBU Shell hari ini, Jumat (22/4/2022) turun.

Dikutip dari situs resmi shell.co.id, terlihat untuk Shell Super dari harga Rp16.500 turun jadi Rp15.850.

Lalu, untuk Shell V-Power dari Rp17.500 menjadi Rp16.750. Adapun Shell V-Power Diesel tetap di harga Rp18.100. Serta, untuk Shell V-power Nitro+ juga turun dari Rp18.040 kini jadi Rp17.750.

