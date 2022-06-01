JAKARTA - Harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) Shell terpantau mengalami kenaikan hari ini, Rabu (1/6/2022).
Dikutip dari laman resmi shell.co.id, untuk harga Shell Super menjadi Rp17.500 dari Rp16.630.
Sedangkan pada Shell V-Power menjadi Rp18.500 dari Rp17.440.
Adapun untuk Shell V-Power Diesel juga ikut naik menjadi Rp.19.460 dari Rp18.680.
Lalu, untuk Shell Diesel Extra menjadi Rp19.040 dan Shell-power Nitro+ Rp19.420.
Kenaikan harga tersebut juga telah berlaku di berbagai wilayah Indonesia, seperti berikut:
JAKARTA
Shell Super Rp17.500
Shell V-Power Rp18.500
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460
Shell Diesel Extra N/A
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420
Banten
Shell Super Rp17.500
Shell V-Power Rp18.500
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460
Shell Diesel Extra N/A
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420
Jawa Barat
Shell Super Rp17.500
Shell V-Power Rp18.500
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp19.460
Shell Diesel Extra N/A
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp19.420