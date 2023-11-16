Daftar Lengkap Harga BBM Turun dari Pertamina, Shell hingga Vivo

JAKARTA - PT Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR hingga Vivo Energy telah menyesuaikan harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) per 1 November 2023.

Pertamina menurunkan harga BBM jenis Pertamax, Pertamax Turbo, Dexlite serta Pertamina Dex. Shell turunkan Shell Super menjadi Rp14.360 dari sebelumnya Rp15.380. Kemudian, Shell V-Power turun dari Rpp16.350 per liter menjadi Rp15.270 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga Shell V-Power Diesel juga turun dari sebelumnya Rp17.920 per liter menjadi Rp17.780 per liter. Lalu Shell V-Power Nitro+ kini dihargai Rp15.590 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp16.730 per loter.

Selanjutnya, SPBU Vivo dan BP-AKR juga menaikkan harga BBM-nya. Penurunan harga pada SPBU Vivo untuk BBM jenis Revvo 90 sebesar Rp300 yaitu menjadi Rp12.200 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp12.500 per liter.

Lalu untuk Revvo 92 terpantau turun Rp980 menjadi seharga Rp14.100 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp15.080 per liter. Serta untuk jenis Revvo 95 turun sebesar Rp1.050 menjadi seharga Rp15.100 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp16.150 per liter.

Sementara itu untuk harga BBM jenis BP92 kini dihargai Rp14.360 dari sebelumnya Rp14.580 per liter. Lalu, BP Ultimate kini dibanderol Rp15.270 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp16.350 per liter. Kemudian, harga BP Diesel saat ini menjadi Rp16.980 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp17.240 per liter.

Berikut perbandingan harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP AKR yang berlaku hari ini, Kamis (16/11/2023):

SPBU Pertamina

Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

Bio Solar: Rp 6.800 per liter

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp13.400-Rp14.300 per liter

Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp15.000 per liter

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp15.500-Rp16.100 per liter

Dexlite (CN 51): Rp16.950-Rp17.650 per liter

Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp17.750-Rp18.450 per liter

SPBU Shell

Shell Super (RON 92) Rp15.380 per liter

Shell V-Power (RON 95) Rp16.350 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51) Rp17.920 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) Rp16.730 per liter