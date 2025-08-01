Advertisement
HOME FINANCE HOT ISSUE

BBM Shell Turun per 1 Agustus 2025, Cek Harga Terbaru dari Jakarta-Jawa Timur

Taufik Fajar , Jurnalis-Jum'at, 01 Agustus 2025 |07:44 WIB
BBM Shell Turun per 1 Agustus 2025, Cek Harga Terbaru dari Jakarta-Jawa Timur
Harga BBM Shell (Foto: Okezone)
JAKARTA - Shell Indonesia memutuskan penurunan harga Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) per 1 Agustus 2025. Harga BBM Shell paling murah dijual Rp12.580 per liter pada bulan ini.

Harga BBM Shell Super turun dari Rp12.810 menjadi Rp12.580 per liter. V-Power dari Rp13.300 per liter turun jadi Rp13.050 per liter.

Kemudian Shell V-Power Diesel mengalami kenaikan harga dari Rp13.830 menjadi Rp14.380 per liter. Lalu Shell V-Power Nitro+ tercatat turun dari Rp13.540 menjadi Rp13.230 per liter.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM Shell di berbagai wilayah Indonesia per 1 Agustus 2025:

Harga BBM Shell Jakarta:

Shell Super: Rp12.580 per liter

Shell V-Power: Rp13.050 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.380 per liter

Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.230 per liter

 

