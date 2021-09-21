Telkom Buka Lowongan Kerja Besar-besaran untuk Lulusan S1-S2, Cek Syaratnya

Advenia Elisabeth, Jurnalis · Selasa 21 September 2021 08:59 WIB
https: img.okezone.com content 2021 09 21 622 2474448 telkom-buka-lowongan-kerja-besar-besaran-untuk-lulusan-s1-s2-cek-syaratnya-PvlOuQSOGL.jpg Lowongan Kerja Telkom. (Foto: Okezone.com)
JAKARTA - PT Telkom Indonesia (persero) membuka lowongan kerja untuk lulusan baru (fresh graduate) maupun berpengalaman. Pendaftaran dibuka mulai 20 – 30 September 2021.

"Telkom Indonesia menyambut talenta muda kreatif untuk berkarya dan berinovasi tanpa henti dengan orang-orang terbaik. Mari bergabung bersama hadapi era digital!” tulis pengumuman Telkom Indonesia dikutip dari situs resminya, Selasa (21/9/2021),

Adapun posisi yang disiapkan bagi para calon pelamar, diantaranya:

1. Facilities Management & Asset Security

2. Administration & Secretarial

3. Procurement & Logistics

4. HC Business Partner

5. Treasury

6. Risk Management

7. Communication Design

8. Account Management

9. Product Management

10. Infrastructure Design & Engineering

11. Systems Engineering

12. Software Engineering

13. Data Center

14. Information & Security

15. Blockchain and Cryptography

16. Transport & Core Network Design and Planning

17. Access Network Design & Planning

18. Development & Design

19. Sales Engineering

20. Data Science

21. Transport and Core Network Operation & Maintenance

22. Telecommunication Strategy & Policy

23. Supply Planning & Operations

24. Learning and Development

25. Collections & Revenue Assurance

26. Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable

27. Financial Control

28. Legal & Compliance

29. Business Analysis and Intelligence

30. Program & Project Management

31. Marketing

32. Customer Service Operations

33. Customer Relationship Management

34. Sales Operation & Management

35. Digital Strategy & Business Transformation

36. Community Management

37. Telecommunication Development

38. Access Network Operation Maintenance

Persyaratan:

1. Warga Negara Indonesia

2. Telah menyelesaikan masa studi dengan melampirkan Ijazah atau Surat Keterangan Lulus (SKL);

3. Batas usia per 1 Oktober 2021:

Fresh Graduate

S1: belum berusia 24 tahun

S2: belum berusia 27 tahun

Experience (memiliki pengalaman kerja minimal 2 tahun)

S1: belum berusia 27 tahun

S2: belum berusia 30 tahun

4. Bersedia menjalani masa ikatan dinas

5. Bersedia ditempatkan di mana saja di seluruh wilayah kerja PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Bagi Anda yang tertarik untuk bergabung dan memenuhi kriteria serta persyaratan yang ditetapkan, bisa langsung mendaftar diri di laman rekrutmen.telkom.co.id

Pihak rekruter menghimbau, seluruh rangkaian proses rekrutmen di Telkom tidak memungut biaya baik secara langsung atau bekerjasama dengan pihak lain untuk menyediakan sarana transportasi dan akomodasi dengan meminta pembayaran dari peserta.

