JAKARTA - PT Telkom Indonesia (persero) membuka lowongan kerja untuk lulusan baru (fresh graduate) maupun berpengalaman. Pendaftaran dibuka mulai 20 – 30 September 2021.
"Telkom Indonesia menyambut talenta muda kreatif untuk berkarya dan berinovasi tanpa henti dengan orang-orang terbaik. Mari bergabung bersama hadapi era digital!” tulis pengumuman Telkom Indonesia dikutip dari situs resminya, Selasa (21/9/2021),
Adapun posisi yang disiapkan bagi para calon pelamar, diantaranya:
1. Facilities Management & Asset Security
2. Administration & Secretarial
3. Procurement & Logistics
4. HC Business Partner
5. Treasury
6. Risk Management
7. Communication Design
8. Account Management
9. Product Management
10. Infrastructure Design & Engineering
11. Systems Engineering
12. Software Engineering
13. Data Center
14. Information & Security
15. Blockchain and Cryptography
16. Transport & Core Network Design and Planning
17. Access Network Design & Planning
18. Development & Design
19. Sales Engineering
20. Data Science
21. Transport and Core Network Operation & Maintenance
22. Telecommunication Strategy & Policy
23. Supply Planning & Operations
24. Learning and Development
25. Collections & Revenue Assurance
26. Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable
27. Financial Control
28. Legal & Compliance
29. Business Analysis and Intelligence
30. Program & Project Management
31. Marketing
32. Customer Service Operations
33. Customer Relationship Management
34. Sales Operation & Management
35. Digital Strategy & Business Transformation
36. Community Management
37. Telecommunication Development
38. Access Network Operation Maintenance