HOME FINANCE HOT ISSUE

Update Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hingga BP per 17 November 2025

Feby Novalius , Jurnalis-Senin, 17 November 2025 |08:12 WIB
Update Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell hingga BP per 17 November 2025
Harga BBM di SPBU Shell, Pertamina, BP hingga Vivo per 17 November 2025. (Foto: Okezone.com/BP)
A
A
A

JAKARTA - Daftar harga BBM terbaru per 17 November 2025. Di mana Pertamina, Shell BP hingga Vivo telah menyesuaikan harga bahan bakarnya di awal bulan ini. 

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina dan SPBU tentu beragam. Hanya saja, stok BBM di SPBU swasta masih belum normal hingga saat ini. 

Berikut harga BBM di SPBU Shell, Pertamina, BP hingga Vivo per 17 November 2025: 

BBM Shell:

Shell Super: Rp12.680 per liter

Shell V-Power: Rp13.260 per liter

Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.480 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.410 per liter

BBM BP-AKR:

BP 92: Rp12.680 per liter

BP Ultimate: Rp13.260 per liter

BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.410 per liter

 

