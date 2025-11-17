JAKARTA - Daftar harga BBM terbaru per 17 November 2025. Di mana Pertamina, Shell BP hingga Vivo telah menyesuaikan harga bahan bakarnya di awal bulan ini.
Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina dan SPBU tentu beragam. Hanya saja, stok BBM di SPBU swasta masih belum normal hingga saat ini.
Shell Super: Rp12.680 per liter
Shell V-Power: Rp13.260 per liter
Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.480 per liter
Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.410 per liter
BP 92: Rp12.680 per liter
BP Ultimate: Rp13.260 per liter
BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.410 per liter